AT&T's streaming service will get originals in 2020

AT&T's streaming service may be available in 2019, but you'll have to wait until 2020 to see originals.

TBS and TNT boss Kevin Reilly said the WarnerMedia service, which was announced in October, will offer brands ranging from The Lego Movie to The Lord of the Rings, according to Deadline.

Reilly -- who's also Turner Entertainment's chief creative officer -- noted during a Television Critics Association event Monday that the 2019 beta version of the service won't include originals, "but you'll see that in 2020 and then ramping up." The company will start commissioning original content this spring, and we'll see more original DC shows.

He also said we should expect "the crown jewels of Warner" -- like Friends -- to end up exclusively on the service, Deadline reported.

This comes weeks after Netflix confirmed that Friends will remain there through 2019. But AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson reportedly said at the time that Netflix doesn't have exclusive rights to the beloved sitcom, and Reilly suggested that pulling it away "is certainly something we're willing to do."

In December, AT&T said you'll be able to choose between three levels of service. The basic one will focus on movies, the second tier will include originals and the third will add content from WarnerMedia's broader catalog, like HBO, Turner and Warner Bros.

WarnerMedia told us via email that it isn't confirming pricing or content yet, but said the service could include brands like Looney Tunes, Harry Potter's Wizarding World, The CW, DC Entertainment, New Line, Hanna Barbara, CNN Films, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies

"And, as we move out of our beta stage, original programming will also be a key component of this service," a company spokesperson said.

