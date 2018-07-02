AT&T’s DirecTV Now plans will get a $5 price hike

Sarah Tew/CNET

AT&T's DirecTV Now streaming video service will soon hit your wallet harder.

Starting Aug. 1, the price of all of AT&T's DirecTV Now's plans will go up by $5 apiece. The plans start at $35, but will cost $40 next month, according to a company spokesman. The only exception is the $45 Spanish language "Todos y Mas" plan, which doesn't get the price increase.

This comes after AT&T launched its new WatchTV service with two rebooted unlimited data plans last month. The service, which non-AT&T customers can purchase for $15 a month, comes with more than 30 live channels but strips out news and sports programs.

AT&T justified the price hike through the introduction of its cloud DVR service and the addition of more than 200 local channels nationwide.