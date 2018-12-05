AT&T to offer two 5G phones from Samsung next year

Alvin Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

AT&T has added another 5G device to its upcoming lineup.

The carrier said Wednesday it's working with Samsung to offer another 5G phone next year. The smartphone will support 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz and will be offered in the second half of 2019.

This comes after AT&T said Tuesday it will carry a 5G Samsung phone starting in the spring. In October, AT&T introduced a Netgear Wi-Fi hotspot. The company plans to start selling the hotspot this month in 5G test cities.

AT&T has installed mobile 5G network gear in a dozen cities to start testing 5G with real-life customers before year's end. The cities are Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Fla., Louisville, Ky., Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, N.C., San Antonio and Waco, Texas.

Verizon and Samsung said Monday they plan to offer a 5G phone in the US market in the first half of 2019. Sprint also said it's working with Samsung on 5G devices.

If you don't know enough about 5G, you can learn more about it here and explore what it's like to actually use a 5G connection.

