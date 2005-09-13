CNET también está disponible en español.

AT&T to test RFID services

Next year, the company will start helping firms set up radio frequency identification networks, and will securely store their RFID data.

AT&T is readying new services for companies that want help setting up radio frequency identification (RFID) networks, the company said on Tuesday. As part of the service, AT&T will securely store RFID data at its data centers and assist in network integration, the company said.

The services will support numerous RFID applications, including contactless payment, asset tracking, asset management and security

