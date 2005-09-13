AT&T to test RFID services

AT&T is readying new services for companies that want help setting up radio frequency identification (RFID) networks, the company said on Tuesday. As part of the service, AT&T will securely store RFID data at its data centers and assist in network integration, the company said.
The services will support numerous RFID applications, including contactless payment, asset tracking, asset management and security
