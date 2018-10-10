AT&T sets up 5G test zone for Magic Leap's HQ

Magic Leap

AT&T will supply Magic Leap with 5G connectivity for testing its mixed-reality tech.

AT&T will build a 5G test zone at the Magic Leap campus in Plantation, Florida, next year, the companies revealed Wednesday during the LEAP (Learn, Engage, Accelerate, Program) developers conference in Los Angeles. Developers at the Magic Leap headquarters will be able to test applications and devices on the next-generation cellular network.

5G technology promises much faster internet speed, expanded coverage and enhanced responsiveness of wireless networks. It's expected to supercharge areas like self-driving cars, streaming virtual and augmented reality, and telemedicine like remote surgery. All the major US carriers are racing to deploy 5G networks within this year or next.

Magic Leap, one of the most hyped startups in the tech industry, finally released its AR headsets to developers this past summer. The AR headset, which costs $2,295, overlays virtual things into the world around you. Now, at its conference, the company is trying to woo developers to create apps that'll work with the headset when it's eventually released to the public.

AT&T and Magic Leap didn't immediately respond to requests for additional comment.