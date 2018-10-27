AT&T successfully tests first 5G hotspot you'll actually be able to buy

AT&T

AT&T said Friday that it has successfully completed the first 5G browsing session using a commercial-grade device. The test took place in Waco, Texas.

You can buy the device, a Netgear Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot, for use in 5G test regions later this year. AT&T has yet to reveal a specific release date or pricing for the device.

The company had completed the first 5G data transfer in September, but that was using test equipment, not a device everyday consumers will be able to buy.

AT&T's plan is to start rolling out 5G in 12 cities, including Dallas, Atlanta and Oklahoma City. Then, next year, another 19 cities will gain access, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Why does any of this matter? If you haven't checked out our 5G coverage, then it's about time you learned exactly what's so exciting about it, and explore what it's like to actually use a 5G connection.