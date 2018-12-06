AT&T launches eSim support for iPhone XS and XR

One of the new features in the latest crop of iPhones -- the XS, the XS Max and the XR, to be specific -- is the ability to use eSIM to activate another line on your phone without need for a second SIM card.

Now with the release of iOS 12.1.1 on Wednesday, the feature is up and running for AT&T users. And if a memo shared with MacRumors is accurate, Verizon too is about to jump in with eSIM as soon as tomorrow.

eSIM is the software-based version of the traditional plastic chip that identifies you to your carrier. Apple's iOS 12.1 update brought eSIM to the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR in October, but AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile all said at the time they were still working to support the software.

On a support page, AT&T touted the ease of using two numbers on a phone and described how its Dual Sim approach will work for users. You'll be able to choose which number you want to send text messages from when you're composing your message, and you can receive messages for both numbers at any time.

If you're on a call and another call comes in through the same line, you'll get a notification about it. If a call comes in through your other line, it'll go straight to voicemail. If you're using data while on a call, you'll have to use data for the number that you're using at the time.

AT&T doesn't charge for a SIM Card/eSIM Card for device upgrades or new lines of service (new line or add-a-line), an AT&T spokesperson said.

Verizon will implement Dual SIM support and start activating eSIMs on Friday, according to MacRumors. The carrier didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

