AT&T grabs rugged Samsung Galaxy S4 Active

Samsung

AT&T just officially scooped up the rugged Samsung Galaxy S4 Active. Expected to hit store shelves just in time for beach parties, the Galaxy S4 Active offers an 8-megapixel camera, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, plus is both dustproof and waterproof.

Just how rough and ready is the Galaxy S4 Active? Samsung says the device meets the IP67 international standard for durability. That means immersing the phone in water for short periods (up to 30 minutes) or exposing it to blowing dust and other fine particles shouldn't be a problem. Like its four other Galaxy S4 siblings, the Galaxy S4 Active's 5-inch screen is also constructed from scratch-free Corning Gorilla Glass.