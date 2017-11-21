On Tuesday's podcast, we take a look at AT&T's legal battle with the Justice Department, as well as a major hacking indictment and some cybersecurity tips.
- AT&T isn't backing down from a fight with the US government over its Time Warner acquisition.
- The Justice Department announced charges against an alleged hacker behind HBO's leaks during the summer.
- When you head home for Thanksgiving, take it as an opportunity to talk to your family about cybersecurity.
AT&T goes to war with the US over Time Warner (The 3:59, Ep. 320)
