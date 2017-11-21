CNET también está disponible en español.

AT&T goes to war with the US over Time Warner (The 3:59, Ep. 320)

AT&T will fight the Justice Department in court to secure its acquisition. Plus, we talk about charges in the HBO hack and some cybersecurity tips.

On Tuesday's podcast, we take a look at AT&amp;T's legal battle with the Justice Department, as well as a major hacking indictment and some cybersecurity tips. 

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

