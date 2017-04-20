AT&T Fiber adds eight more metro areas

Enlarge Image Getty Images

AT&T's super-fast internet service is expanding to new metro areas in California, Ohio, Georgia, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri and Michigan.

The internet, wireless and TV provider said in a statement Thursday it's planning to expand to eight new metro areas:

The company also said its fiber service has become available in Oakland, California. AT&T said it's now got fiber connections available in 21 states.

"While other providers have slowed deployment, we'll continue to expand access to our ultra-fast internet to more customers, so they can more quickly connect to the things they love online," said Eric Boyer, an AT&T senior vice president, in the statement.

AT&T has been steadily pushing its fiber network while competitors like Google appear to have struggled. AT&T is also suing Google in Nashville and Louisville in an attempt to stall Google Fiber deployment.