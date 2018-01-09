Sony

Sony and LG aren't breaking any new ground with their 2018 OLED TVs, but that doesn't mean they won't end the year as our favorites once again.

Organic Light Emitting Diode display technology delivers the best image quality we've ever tested, and 2017's A1E matched its competitors from LG in our testing. The new version's biggest change is a design that's not quite as daring.

While the 2017 A1E was essentially stand-free, supported by a big kickstand of a subwoofer, the new A8F series has the standard foot stand support, albeit raked back somewhat. Perhaps the new model will be less expensive as a result, but Sony didn't announce pricing.

The A8F keeps the Acoustic Surface speaker design, where the screen itself actually produces sound. It also comes standard with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 high dynamic range formats built-in (the A1E added them with a software update late in 2017). Sony also talks up its X-Reality pro processing, said to improve image quality regardless of source.

And like its predecessor the A8F builds in the Android TV operating system, complete with Google Assistant voice control available by talking into the remote. It's also compatible with Alexa.

Pricing and availability were not announced.

What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.