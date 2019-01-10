At CES 2019 I found a suitcase with ears that wiggle when petted

Fravel

Last night, outside the exhibition hall at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, I had what can only be classified as a "CES moment." Sprawled across the lobby were five candy-colored suitcases with ears. As I got closer, I noticed that ears wiggled back-and-forth whenever someone petted the suitcase.

It turns out this was a Fravel suitcase designed to be a pet you travel with. Fravel's website describes the case as "everything you like about your pet without the messy part."

The ears are squishy and move whenever you pet or walk with the case. The ears even do a dance when Fravel is super-happy. If that's not adorable enough, there is a light-up heart that beats to show off how excited Fravel is to be going on an adventure. Oh, and I have to mention that there are cat paw feet to house the wheels.

The ears detach to fit Fravel into an airplane's overhead storage. The suitcase has a battery that powers the ears and the light-up heart.

The Fravel suitcase starts at $299, which converts roughly to £235, AU$415, and can be ordered on Fravel's website.

