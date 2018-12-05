At Bush funeral, a sweet moment between H.W.'s son and Michelle Obama

Enlarge Image Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A gentle display of friendship caught on camera during the funeral of President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday is pulling at the heartstrings of Twitter users.

Former President George W. Bush, son of the late president, walked to his seat at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. While greeting other US presidents and first ladies, he leaned over and handed former first lady Michelle Obama what appears to be a piece of candy or a cough drop. She accepted it with a smile, bringing a brief moment of levity to a serious occasion.

While Bush and the former first lady come from different sides of the aisle, their friendship has captured the imaginations of people living in a divided political world.

Author Jason Overstreet wrote, "On a day his father is being laid to rest, Bush 43 took the time to plan to give Michelle Obama candy. On this day! He truly has affection for her."

Another Twitter user wrote, "George W Bush giving Michelle Obama a piece of candy is pure gold. This is America."

Bush's gesture recalls a previous shared moment between the two political figures. The former first lady explained the first time Bush passed her a cough drop, during the funeral for Sen. John McCain in September. She saw Bush getting a candy from his wife and asked for one. "It was a simple gesture," she told Today.

Today's cough drop pass feels like a unifying moment that transcends politics and instead speaks to the heart of a friendship that shines even during a sad and solemn time.