At 2019 Golden Globes, Amazon doesn't have the prime night it hoped for

Amazon didn't have quite the prime night it had hoped for at Sunday's 76th Golden Globes Awards, but the streaming content provider didn't go home empty-handed either.

Amazon Prime streaming shows got nominated for three biggies -- best drama series, best comedy series and best limited series -- for Homecoming, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and A Very English Scandal, respectively.

As Gold Derby noted, Amazon stood a chance of being the first TV network in 17 years to win all three of those awards at one Golden Globes awards show. That last happened in 2001, when HBO took home trophies for Six Feet Under, Sex and the City and Band of Brothers in the same night.

Instead, Amazon lost in all three categories. FX thriller The Americans beat out Homecoming for best drama series, and another FX offering, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, won over A Very English Scandal. The winning drama about Andrew Cunanan's killing spree will stream on Netflix starting Jan. 17.

While The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won a Golden Globe for best comedy last year, this year's award went to another streaming giant, Netflix, for The Kominsky Method, which also beat out Barry, The Good Place and Kidding. The Kominsky Method tracks acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas, who nabbed an acting statue) and best friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) as they navigate the ups and downs of getting older. Douglas dedicated his award to his 102-year-old dad Kirk Douglas and more generally, to the alta cockers, Yiddish for old folks.



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which follows a housewife turned stand-up comic in the '50s, did take home an honor from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Rachel Brosnahan won for best actress in a comedy, while Alex Borstein, who plays Mrs. Maisel's marvelous manager, lost to Patricia Clarkson's controlling mother in Sharp Objects.

In another Amazon victory, however, A Very English Scandal star Ben Whishaw won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or movie picture made for television. A Very English Scandal tells the story of Jeremy Thorpe, a member of British parliament who was tried and later acquitted of conspiring to murder his ex-lover, Norman Scott.

Netflix also saw Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden win the Golden Globe for best TV drama actor for the his role in the BBC drama Bodyguard, distributed by Netflix outside the UK.

Netflix is also the distributor for Roma, which won for best foreign language film and for best director for Alfonso Cuarón.

Streaming giants won big at the Emmy Awards last fall, with Amazon Prime Studios and Netflix taking home 12 of the night's 26 awards. Both services have more than 100 million people with access to their respective subscription video offerings.

It wasn't a super night for superheroes, however. While Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse won for best animated feature film, Black Panther failed to win either the best drama or best score award.

We've reached out to both Amazon and Netflix for comment on tonight's results. For much more on all the show visit our sister site TV Guide.

CNET writer Gael Fashingbauer Cooper contributed to this report.

