CES 2018 has just begun, but one laptop trend is crystal clear: thin is in. And Asus is already on board with the skinny and sophisticated Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461).

It goes on sale in March 2018 with prices starting at $899.

At only 13.9mm thick, the convertible 14-inch is stylishly slim. Despite its trim figure, it still manages to pack an impressive number of ports and a full-size backlit keyboard.

The laptop features up to the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU and a GeForce MX150.

It comes with the ASUS Pen, an active stylus with 1,024 pressure levels, and has fast-charge technology that, according to Asus, can recharge the laptop up to 60 percent capacity in 49 minutes.

Specs

16GB RAM



512GB SSD



13 hours of battery life



USB Type-C



Two USB 3.1 ports



HDMI port



microSD Card slot



Asus also announced an update to the Zenbook 13, which will feature an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, as well as the Asus X507, a 13-inch notebook geared towards commuters. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced for both.

