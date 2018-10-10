Asus ROG gaming phone arrives Oct. 18 for $899

Aloysius Low/CNET

The upcoming Asus ROG gaming phone that first appeared in June at Computex now has a price and preorder date.

A New York event on Oct. 18 was teased Thursday on Asus North America's Twitter page showing the back of the ROG Phone. Now, it appears this will be the official launch of preorders for the device, which will start at $899 for a 128GB version in the US, according to an announcement reported by Engadget. A 512GB model will also be available for $1,099.

The high-end phone falls under the company's Republic of Gamers branding and has the specs to back it up. Asus is also expected to launch a fleet of accessories to enhance the gaming experience.

Speed-binned 2.9GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor



18:9, 6-inch AMOLED display, 2,160x1,080-pixel resolution



AirTrigger virtual shoulder buttons

Side USB-C port for charging while horizontal gaming

90Hz refresh rate

4,000-mAh battery

12+8-megapixel rear dual cameras

ARCore support



Gaming HDR support

The Asus ROG Phone price and preorder information comes just before Razer is widely rumored to announce its update to last year's Razer Phone today, which would be the ROG's main competition. Here's how to watch Razer's livestream of the announcement.

Asus didn't immediately respond to a request to confirm the $899 price.

UK and Australian details were not announced, but $899 is approximately £680 or AU$1,265.