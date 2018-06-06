On this podcast, we talk about:
- Asus revealing the new no-keyboard, double-screen Project Precog prototype laptop.
- Apple's Safari getting more privacy features to block online trackers and cookies.
- ZTE reportedly getting a lifeline to bring back its business.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Asus Project Precog could be the future of laptops (The 3:59, Ep. 409)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.