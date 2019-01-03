Asus ProArt PA90 mini desktop for creatives reappears for CES 2019

Asus

If the Asus ProArt PA90 looks familiar, it's because it first appeared in October as part of Intel's announcements for its ninth-gen Core i-series processors. The mini desktop also bears a passing resemblance to Apple's Mac Pro, just not as round.

Like the Mac, the ProArt is aimed at creative professionals who need the power and performance of a desktop, but still want something stylish, small and quiet. Performance shouldn't be a problem -- just check out the available specs in the chart below.

Asus ProArt PA90 Specifications Processor Intel Core i9-9900K/i7-9700K Chipset Intel Z390 chipset Graphics Nvidia Quadro P4000/P2000 Memory Up to 64GB (DDR4 2666/2133MHz x4) Storage M.2 2242/2280 (2 x SATA/PCIe G3X4), SATA 6Gb/s (2.5-inch 7200rpm 500GB/1TB HDD) Wireless 802.11ac, Bluetooth Front I/O USB 3.1 (2 x Gen2), mic in, audio out Rear I/O USB 3.1 (2, Gen2), DisplayPort 1.4 (4), Thunderbolt 3 (2), Gigabit Ethernet, line-out, DC-in (2)



However, to keep it cool without the fan noise, the PA90 has an all-in-one CPU liquid cooler. Also, should the liquid cooler not do the trick, the top cover automatically extends to increase airflow into the system.

Pricing isn't currently available and neither is exact timing for its release beyond "in the coming months." Hopefully we'll get to see it first hand at CES 2019.