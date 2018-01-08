Asus

Asus is joining the AX world with its new dual-band RT-AX88U with speeds up to 6,000Mbps. It uses MU-MIMO and orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) technology to connect to multiple devices simultaneously and more efficiently. This provides four times faster throughput than 802.11ac routers on crowded networks.

The router looks similar to the Asus RT-AC88U, which we described in 2015 as "the Lexus of wireless routers," albeit with gold accents on the four antennas instead of red. While still a little bulky, you'll probably be more impressed by its performance than its looks.

It features:

Eight gigabit LAN ports for wired connections



MU-MIMO for uplink and downlink



Compatibility with Asus AiMesh for whole-home coverage



2018 is all about the AX revolution in wireless -- 802.11ax routers are due to be available by the end of the year. Your current phones and laptops will not work on AX, but expect to see many new devices that will over the course of 2018. This Asus RT-AX88U router promises wide coverage and super-fast speeds for these new devices, well beyond that of most AC routers today.

