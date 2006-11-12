ASUS bulks up with new game laptops

ASUSTek

ASUS, for the record, isn't just about Prada accessories and Lamborghinis. Showing that it can back up beauty with brawn, the Taiwanese computer maker late Friday announced two new laptops targeted specifically at hard-core gamers.

The G1 and G2 notebooks, with their respective 15.4-inch and 17-inch screens, are designed to take on even powerful game-oriented desktops. In addition to an Intel Core Duo processor, ASUS touts their advanced graphics, gaming hot keys, long-lasting batteries and various high-speed wireless options, including Bluetooth 2.0.

Fareastgizmos, which first reported the new laptops, adds that their "Game and Night View Modes are great for extra gaming effects that not only sharpen the image details but also enhance the outlines ideal for underlying stealth actions." And there's also a built-in 1.3-megapixel Webcam so you can talk smack face to face.