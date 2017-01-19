Asteroid named after Star Trek's Wil Wheaton: Engage!

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Step outside after dark. Look toward the constellation Canis Minor. There's an asteroid zipping along out there called 391257 Wilwheaton. Wil Wheaton is the actor who brought Ensign Wesley Crusher to life on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

The announcement showed up on Twitter Wednesday from NASA's Ron Baalke, who describes himself as a "space explorer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory."

Wheaton is in good company with other Star Trek alumni. Asteroid 7307 Takei is named for Sulu actor George Takei and 68410 Nichols is named for Uhura actress Nichelle Nichols. There's also asteroid 4659 Roddenberry for Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Some asteroids in the JPL database include short descriptions for the people they're named after. Here's Wheaton's: "Richard William 'Wil' Wheaton III (b. 1972) is an American actor and writer, best known for his role as Wesley Crusher on the television series 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'. He also has a long track record of supporting various charity organizations, such as the Pasadena Humane Society and Project UROK."

Wheaton acknowledged the honor on his blog on Wednesday, writing, "As soon as it gets dark here, I'm going to walk out into my backyard, look up into the sky, just a little above Sirius, and know that, even though I can't see it with my naked eye, it's out there, and it's named after me."

