Assassin's Creed Rogue remaster coming in March

Assassin's Creed Rogue, one of several entries in the AC series released in 2014, will have another opportunity for its day in the spotlight. Ubisoft has announced a remastered version of the game is on the way to PS4 and Xbox One, and it releases fairly soon.

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered, as it will be called, is being developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the same studio responsible for the original version. It will feature enhanced visuals on the two consoles, including a higher resolution and "improved environment rendering, visual effects, and textures." PS4 Pro and Xbox One X support is also included; where Remastered will run at 1080p on base PS4 and Xbox One systems, the two newer iterations of the consoles will support 4K.

In addition to the graphical improvements, Remastered will include all of the DLC previously released for Rogue. That includes the Armor of Sir Gunn Quest and Siege of Fort de Sable bonus missions, as well as the Master Templar and Explorer Packs. Those introduce new weapons, customization items, and outfits for players to use. Among those outfits is the one worn by Bayek, the protagonist of the franchise's most recent game, Assassin's Creed Origins.

Rogue is set between Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed III and features a new character, Shay Patrick Cormac. After being betrayed by members of the Assassins, he joins up with the Templars. The game features some naval battles, the signature feature of Black Flag. When it was first released, it was missed by many, as it debuted in November 2014 for PS3 and Xbox 360 on the same day that Assassin's Creed Unity launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A PC version later came out in 2015.

Rogue Remastered arrives for PS4 and Xbox One on March 20. A price has not yet been announced. For more on what to expect, check out our Assassin's Creed Rogue review.

This story originally posted as "PS4 And Xbox One Remaster Of Assassin's Creed Rogue Coming In March" on GameSpot.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.