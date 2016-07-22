Assassin's Creed dev seeking suggestions about in-game economy from fans

There's no Assassin's Creed game this year, but Ubisoft is surely working on the next installment in the series. Although we don't know anything about what's coming next beyond a few rumors that it'll be set in Egypt, you can share your thoughts about what you'd like to see in a future Assassin's Creed: recently, Ubisoft took to Reddit to gather feedback from fans about the series' in-game economies.

Community manager Grace Orlady (Ubi_Banshee on Reddit) published a post calling for users of the Assassin's Creed subreddit to give the company ideas about what has worked or hasn't worked in upgrade trees, markets, and other economic systems in past Assassin's Creed games. The goal is for Ubisoft to get constructive criticism to apply to the series in the future.

"We're looking at the in-game economies of the following titles: Black Flag, Rogue, Unity, and Syndicate," she wrote in the post. "We know that the economy is really important part of the gameplay experience, and having a satisfying economy makes doing missions, resource grinds, rewards, upgrades, etc. all the more exciting when done in a balanced way."

Ubisoft

If you want to give feedback, you can head over to the post on Reddit and comment on it (you'll need a Reddit account).

Personally, I always loved upgrading Cafe Theatre in Unity, the pirate ship in Black Flag, and the Rooks gang in Syndicate. However, I've thought that character upgrades could do with an overhaul.

What's your opinion on the Assassin's Creed economy? Let Ubisoft know on the post, and let us know in the comments below!