A source at the US Justice Department has reportedly told NBC News that former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, now serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks, is on President Barack Obama's short list for commutation of sentence.

The report adds that an official announcement could come as soon as today.

Manning was first apprehended in 2010 after sending 700,000 military files and communications to WikiLeaks, a case that unfolded nearly in tandem with that of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden. Some members of Manning's family have suggested that he served as a scapegoat for Snowden and received an unusually harsh sentence as a result. Snowden himself tweeted support for Manning's commutation just this morning.

Many of the files leaked by Manning were among those published by WikilLeaks in October of 2016, shortly before the US presidential election.

The US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.