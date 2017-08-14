Armed police in London to wear head-mounted cameras

Armed police across London will be equipped with head-mounted cameras with immediate effect, announced the Met Police on Monday.

The idea behind the body cameras is to create more accountability and transparency by making sure there is a documented account of any encounters between armed officers and the public. They replace the body cams that were introduced back in 2015, but were later declared not fit for purpose.

Deputy Mayor @SophieKLinden joins Met firearms officers to roll out specialist head-mounted Body Worn Video cameras https://t.co/584TVI3myy pic.twitter.com/aO8TnfnfSN — Mayor's Press Office (@LDN_pressoffice) August 14, 2017

"Officers who carry an overt firearm as part of their role very much welcome the use of Body Worn Video," said Commander Matt Twist. "It provides a documented & accurate account of the threats officers face & the split second decisions they make"

Around 1,000 cameras will be fitted to the headgear of all armed officers, whether they are wearing baseball hats or ballistics helmets. They have already been issued to officers in 30 of London's 32 boroughs, with more set to be deployed ahead of August Bank Holiday weekend.

"Body Worn Video is a huge step forward in bringing our capital's police force into the 21st century and building trust and confidence in the city's policing," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan in a statement. "This technology is helping to drive down complaints against officers across London and will make a real difference to those carrying firearms, increasing accountability and helping to gather better evidence for swifter justice."