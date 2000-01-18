Ariba, Commerce One, others cash in on B2B upswing

ShopNow.com to announce B2B portal

The firm, which helps e-commerce companies set up shop on the Internet, plans to announce that it is launching b2bNow.com, a global business-to-business portal.

Royal Dutch/Shell to set up Internet market

The firm says it plans to form a joint venture with Commerce One to develop an Internet marketplace for procurement in the oil, gas and chemicals industry.

Ariba, EDS unit to team on B2B Net marketplaces

The professional services giant said it will use Ariba's B2B e-commerce software to link groups of partners and suppliers that want to purchase goods and services over the Internet.