Ariana Grande asks Instagram about Nintendo Switch's Mario Kart 8

Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Months after her Nintendo Labo concert with Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande sought help with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The Thank U, Next singer asked her 136 million Instagram followers Monday how to play the Nintendo Switch racer's online multiplayer, including a Yoshi sprite.

"does anybody know how to play mario kart with a friend from different locations on nintendo switch?" she posted to her story. "pls dm me it's urgent. thank u so much."

Grande must've figured out she needed to exchange friend codes and have a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, since she later posted a shot of the game's globe multiplayer hub.

She isn't the only celebrity to acknowledge her Nintendo fandom lately. Lady Gaga tweeted about her overnight struggles with Bayonetta over the weekend.