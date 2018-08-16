Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, dies at 76

Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt

Legendary soul singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin has died at age 76, her publicist confirmed to CBS News.

Franklin, who began signing in a church choir, had a career that spanned more than six decades, according to CBS News. Her last known performance was in November, for Elton John's AIDS Foundation Fall Gala.

Her career took off in 1967 with the hit song "Respect," which won two Grammy Awards. She would go on to win 18 Grammy Awards during her career. She was also the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Franklin passed away in in Detroit, where she spent most of her childhood and adult life, reported CBS News.

Tributes to Franklin began to pour in Thursday, including from Apple CEO Tim Cook, as people paid their respects to the groundbreaking musician.

We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

The ever-reigning Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is an iconic symbol of black pride whose music touched so many hearts and souls. As the 2008 recipient of the NAACP Vanguard Award, we know Aretha's legacy will live on and we send our love our prayers. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s2CHcqbO3G — NAACP (@NAACP) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

R E S P E C T — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 16, 2018

Representatives for Franklin didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.