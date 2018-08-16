Legendary soul singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin has died at age 76, her publicist confirmed to CBS News.
Franklin, who began signing in a church choir, had a career that spanned more than six decades, according to CBS News. Her last known performance was in November, for Elton John's AIDS Foundation Fall Gala.
Her career took off in 1967 with the hit song "Respect," which won two Grammy Awards. She would go on to win 18 Grammy Awards during her career. She was also the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Franklin passed away in in Detroit, where she spent most of her childhood and adult life, reported CBS News.
Tributes to Franklin began to pour in Thursday, including from Apple CEO Tim Cook, as people paid their respects to the groundbreaking musician.
Representatives for Franklin didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Discuss: Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, dies at 76
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.