Are you still playing Pokemon Go? (The 3:59, Ep. 251)

Pokemon Go may not be the worldwide sensation it once was, but it's still a hugely popular mobile game. One year after its launch, we look back at what Pokemon Go influenced and some of our favorite memories from the game.

We also discuss the development of robots to help the elderly and diagnose diseases, and plug CNET's new iHate package, which discusses online trolling culture.

