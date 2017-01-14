CNET asks: Are you buying the Nintendo Switch?

The brand-spanking-new Nintendo Switch is coming soon. The big question: is it making it into your shopping cart?

Sarah Tew/CNET
Gaming
Up Next I loved playing with the Switch, but Nintendo needs to get its act together
Close
Drag

The new Nintendo Switch console is coming to store near you March 3, 2017, for the measly cost of $300, £280 or AU$470 (OK, IMO, it's not cheap.) And our staff have been busily familiarizing themselves with the console to give you all the insights of what to expect and what they personally think of it. Just check out the coverage thus far.

Now that you've been armed with this information of what's to come from Nintendo, we want to get a pulse check from you.

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch? Is it a must-have or something you'll pass on? Take the poll below and see where your vote stand with others.

And just for the fun of it, we've even thrown in an additional poll to ask what your favorite Nintendo system of all time is. So what are you waiting for? Hit the poll, tell us why you voted the way you did in comments section, when you're done, invite your friends to participate.

switchagian.jpg
14
A closer look at the Nintendo Switch


Related Stories

Up Next: I loved playing with the Switch, but Nintendo needs to get its act together