'Archer' meets 'Kingsman' in hilarious Comic-Con video

Ever wonder what would happen if a clueless American spy like Archer met the very skilled British Kingsman secret agent Eggsy?

In the video "That Time Archer Met Kingsman" -- posted by 20th Century Fox on Thursday during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con International -- we see actor Taron Egerton's character Eggsy invade the FXX animated comedy "Archer."

The British superspy crosses paths with none other than "the world's greatest spy" Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin).

Archer comes in for a new suit, but ends up accidentally discovering the secret weapons stash hidden inside the Kingsman suit shop as well.

Not surprisingly, the two secret agents don't quite get along, and decide to settle their differences the best way possible -- a drinking contest. Watch the video to see who wins.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" opens in theaters on September 22 in the US, Sept. 29 in the UK and Sept. 28 in Australia. You can read a bit more about the "Golden Circle" panel and watch the trailer here, and for more information about the tech in the film, check out CNET's Roger Cheng's interview with co-screenwriter Jane Goldman.

See all our Comic-Con 2017 coverage here.