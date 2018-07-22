We already knew the first Aquaman trailer would involve sharks and kings, and even after some high expectations set by director James Wan, it didn't disappoint. Since premiering during the Warner Bros Hall H panel, the Aquaman trailer has more than 19M views from the WB upload alone, far outpacing any other trailer revealed during Comic-Con 2018.

In his second appearance in the DCEU, Jason Momoa's Aquaman finally takes on a leading role in his own film, which Warner Bros. hopes will rekindle fan excitement after the disappointing critical reception and box office performance of last year's Justice League.

"I wanted our film to be more unique. So my movie plays more like a science fiction fantasy film than a traditional superhero movie," Wan said before the trailer's reveal at Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con 2018.

And at least at first look, Wan's delivering on the fantasy angle, with talk of thrones, legacy and leadership breaking up the trailer's aquatic action.

Aquaman is scheduled for release December 21, 2018. Here's the official synopsis from Warner Bros.:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, "Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime-one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be... a king.

