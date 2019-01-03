Aquaman splashes past Wonder Woman, could reach $1 billion

Who can defeat Wonder Woman? No one, except maybe her DC Comics comrade, Aquaman. According to box office totals reported by Variety Wednesday, Aquaman surpassed Wonder Woman at the global box office, earning over $822 million to Wonder Woman's $821.8 million.

Aquaman earned $51.55 million domestically in its second weekend, pushing its US earnings over $188 million.

It's now the second-highest global earner among DC Extended Universe movies, trailing only 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It's possible Aquaman could become DC's third film to top $1 billion, joining 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.