April the giraffe's baby is already taller than Tom Cruise

Now that April the giraffe's baby has safely arrived, it's time for some statistics. Just like human babies, weighing and measuring the little one comes shortly after birth.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the staff at Animal Adventure Park noted that April's new son stands at 5 foot 9 inches (175 cm) from the bottom of his hoof to the top of his head. He weighs 129 pounds (58 kg).

Throughout the pregnancy, the park noted that baby giraffes are often born 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. But don't sell April's new son short. He's already two inches taller than actor Tom Cruise, who's reportedly 5 feet 7 inches, and the exact same height as actress Katie Holmes, model Christie Brinkley and tennis star Serena Williams.

The newborn, who arrived Saturday morning, and his mama are doing well, the zookeepers report.

"Baby checks out just perfect!" the post said. "Nursing strongly this morning without any concerns. April has recovered perfectly and is eating everything in sight!"

The park also shared a video of baby's wobbly first steps.

Wondering what baby's name will be? Head over to Nameaprilscalf.com, where a contest is under way. (You'll need to pony up $1 per vote, with a $5 minimum, if you want to weigh in.)

"Monday will also bring the first list of the top ten leading names in the naming contest," the park said on Facebook. "Some we expected -- others, a surprise!"

The park's livestream in the giraffe pen, a huge hit since going live on Feb. 22, continues to rank among YouTube's top five trending videos.

