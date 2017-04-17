April the giraffe's fans smash YouTube viewing records



Leave it to a giraffe, a pretty big animal by anyone's reckoning, to make a big splash in the world of YouTube.

YouTube said Monday that April the giraffe's livestream is officially the second-most-watched live channel in company history. The only channel to beat it was Riot Games' League of Legends eSports channel, which launched in 2012, Variety reports.

April first became a livestream star on Feb. 10, when cameras in her pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, started rolling. Numbers continued to grow as viewers waited impatiently for baby, and peaked when April delivered her male calf on Saturday.

So far, April has logged over 232 million live views, with more than 1.2 million watching at 9:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, and 14 million tuning in at some point that day. That moment of 1.2 million watching one channel simultaneously was one of the top five most-watched moments ever for a YouTube live event.

The animal park's channel became the fifth-fastest to reach 200 million views, doing so in 54 days (behind notable celebrity non-giraffes Lady Gaga and Zayn). Talk about star power.