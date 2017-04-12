April the giraffe says stop questioning my pregnancy

In this era of "fake news," do we believe in anything anymore? On Wednesday, the keepers of April the giraffe, who has been followed by live cameras since Feb. 22, announced what might seem obvious: No, the giraffe's pregnancy is not a hoax.

"For any hoaxers or #Fakenews stories questioning April and the pregnancy -- a quick biology lesson -- animals do not develop milk unless supporting a pregnancy," the zookeepers wrote on the park's Facebook page Wednesday morning. "Furthermore -- giraffes do not develop large udders like cattle etc, so to see this much development truly suggests calving in the near future."

For further proof, the park shared a photo of April's well-developed udder.

But don't go rushing to send the calf a nice long scarf or something -- the wait continues. "(April's) physical body condition remains the same, comfort level has not changed, behavior is on point," the park notes. "Remember, the Giraffe Cam was not set up to capture an immediate birth -- it was set up to capture a process. Mind you, we did expect a calf sooner than this -- but that is all part of the journey!"

April lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, where cameras follow her nearly-every move as she awaits the birth of her fourth calf.