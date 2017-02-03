Apple's working on its own chip for the MacBook Pro (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 70)

Up Next Tech companies newest cause celebre? Boycott Breitbart

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:



Apple's record breaking quarter



iPhone 7 propels Apple to record-shattering sales

Apple Reports Record Results for 1Q 2017: $17.9B Profit on $78.4B Revenue, 78.3M iPhones

Apple bumps Samsung from top spot in smartphone share w/ record Q4 iPhone sales



iPad Sales



"We've got some exciting things coming on iPad and I'm optimistic about where things are headed," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Customer satisfaction is through the roof. iPad Pro at 99%. So I see a lot of good things and hope for better results."

Tim Cook says more features planned for Apple TV, notes of 'cable bundle beginning to break down'



Apple Watch Dominated Holiday Season With Estimated 5.2 Million Shipments

Apple Said to Work on Mac Chip That Would Lessen Intel Role

Apple AirPods silently receive bug fix firmware update to version 3.5.1



Facebook reportedly working on an app for Apple TV for long-form video content



LG UltraFine 5K Display, Apple's external monitor solution, can become unusable when near a router



Justin Long, actor who played the Mac in Apple ad campaign, now appearing in (terrible) Huawei ad [Video]



Following Mario's mobile success, Nintendo plans to release 2-3 new iPhone games each year

Prince's music reportedly coming to Apple Music, other platforms on February 12



With contribution from Stephen Beacham.