Apple's Tim Cook calls for end to 'inhumane' separation of immigrant families

James Martin/CNET

The Trump administration is facing intense criticism over its "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has resulted in the separation of children from their parents who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border. One report estimates that almost 2,000 children have been separated from their families.

And Apple CEO Tim Cook won't stand for it.

Cook, who was visiting Dublin on Tuesday, called the practice "inhumane" and "heartbreaking," reports The Irish Times. He also told the publication:

"It's heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what's happening is inhumane, it needs to stop. I'm personally a big believer in the way to be a good citizen is to participate, is to try to advocate your point of view, not to just sit on the sideline and yell or complain. That will be the approach we will take here. This one in particular is just heartbreaking and tragic."

Cook has met with US President Donald Trump on several occasions. Trump reportedly told Cook during a recent meeting that the US government wouldn't levy tariffs on iPhones, which are assembled in China.

Besides Cook, plenty of other people are speaking out against the immigration policy. A California couple, Charlotte and Dave Willner, set up a fundraiser on Facebook to aid immigrant children and their families. Since launching on Saturday, the fundraiser has become the largest ever on Facebook, raising nearly $5 million.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.