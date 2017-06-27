Apple's Siri will get human help being cool

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Apple wants to hire a human assistant for its Siri digital assistant.

We swear, we're not making this up.

According to an open Apple req flagged by 9to5Mac, the iPhone maker wants to make Siri more culturally with it. Or in Apple's words, "to provide strategic awareness of cultural happenings in the collective zeitgeist."

In our words, Apple wants to make sure Siri doesn't miss out on being the cool kid.

If you bring "Wookie Cookies" to the office on May 4 (Star Wars Day), and count "Pi Day" or "Talk Like a Pirate Day" among your favorites, then you might have a bright future at Apple serving as Siri's Event Maven, as the job is called.

The winner would join the Siri team to "scour" social media for trends and happenings that Apple's voice assistant doesn't know about.

We can only guess what engineers and designers would do with the information: perhaps have Siri flag local events around the theme, or maybe give Siri more jokes to tell when you ask.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.