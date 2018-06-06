Apple's screen addiction tools are to save the iPhone -- not you

The constant dings. The aimless scrolling. The privacy worries. The neck aches.

I don't feel healthy using an iPhone. It leaves me concerned about my mental health and questioning just how addicted my brain is to all these noisy, shallow apps. And yet this is a tool I need to do my job and survive in this world.

So it's quite welcome news to know iOS 12 will have tools to help me get more control over these screen addiction problems. Android is also getting new tools to help curb dependence and cut the noise.

But wait… we now need an app to save us from our app problem?

Apps like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have been designed purposefully to manipulate our brains to keep us clicking, scrolling, and watching. But Apple of course built the device where the problem flourishes. It's reached a point where we're calling for change and worried about our children, and we're left feeling sour with Silicon Valley.

So when Apple swoops in with new screen limit tools, it's not merely done to save us. Apple needs to do this to save the iPhone, to save itself -- to keep people from hating the device.

And for Apple to salvage this relationship with our iPhone, it needs us to back off a bit -- but yet still keep folks enamored enough to want to buy a new phone every year.

