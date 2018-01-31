Apple still bringing iOS apps to Mac in 2018, report says

James Martin/CNET

Several features for iOS 12 are supposedly getting pushed back to 2019 as Apple turns its focus to security and performance. "Project Marzipan," however, is still on track to bring iPad apps to Macs this year.

iOS 12 features such as a redesigned home screen and CarPlay are being delayed, tech site Axios reports, so the company can focus on addressing growing concerns over the security and reliability of its products.

One feature that isn't on the cutting board: bringing iOS apps to your Mac. The ability to play with mobile apps on your computer -- dubbed Project Marzipan -- is still on track for fall 2018, as detailed in reports from both Axios and Bloomberg.

The new functionality would make the app store on MacOS much more robust. The reprioritization comes from unnamed sources to Axios and Bloomberg after an announcement by Senior VP Craig Federighi at a company meeting earlier this month.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.