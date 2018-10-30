Apple's old MacBook Air is still on sale

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Apple's new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 (£1,199, AU$1,849), which is $200 more than the old MacBook Air. But in a move that could prove confusing, the old MacBook Air will remain in the MacBook Air line and retain its $999 starting price.

The new MacBook Air has a high-resolution Retina display, is a little lighter and has other performance enhancements. All things considered, it makes sense to pay the extra $200 to get it if you're in the market for a MacBook Air. However, we do expect to see significant discounts on the old MacBook Air at retailers like Best Buy that may make it more tempting. In other words, don't buy the old MacBook Air at full list price.

While we were perusing Apple's new MacBook Air choices on its website, we also clicked around to see if any other products had disappeared or were upgraded.

The iPad Mini 4 is still around and hasn't been updated (it still has an A8 chip) and remains overpriced at $399 for the 128GB model. Some rumors had Apple releasing an iPad Mini 5, but no new Mini model materialized at its event in Brooklyn.

The iPod Touch is still kicking but it hasn't been updated either. It starts at $199 for the 32GB model with an A8 processor. Apple's new iPad Pro models are powered by an A12X processor.

