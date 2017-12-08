Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer who helped create iconic products like the iPhone, is again in charge of the tech giant's design teams.

Ive is returning to directly supervising the teams after helping oversee the design of the company's 2.8 million square-foot ring known as the "spaceship" on its new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, as Bloomberg first reported.

"With the completion of Apple Park, Apple's design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design," Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said in a statement Friday.

Ive was promoted to the then newly created chief design officer post by Apple CEO Tim Cook in 2015, during which time he took on responsibility for retail and campus designs. He joined the company in 1992 and became its industrial design chief after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs returned in 1997.

Ive, who holds more than 5,000 patents, has been behind the design of popular Apple products including the Mac, iPad and iPhone.

