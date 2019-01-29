Apple's iPhones hit a wall. Now we know how bad it is

When Apple warned earlier this month that sales over the holidays were up to 11 percent lower than previously expected, it was a shock. Now it's a trend.

Apple on Tuesday predicted sales between $55 billion and $59 billion, compared with average Wall Street estimates of about $59 billion.

It's the latest data point for Apple watchers that for years have wondered when the iPhone's sales would hit the theoretical limit of how many million units could be sold every quarter. Now it appears they have an answer.

Apple is estimated to have sold 66.6 million iPhones in its first fiscal quarter, ended Dec. 29, down 15 percent from a year earlier, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple stopped publishing unit sales, meaning there are no official sales numbers for iPhones, iPads or Macs. The company said it counted nearly $52 billion in iPhone sales, down 15 percent from the same time a year ago.

What's caused Apple to hit its wall is unclear. Some analysts blame Apple's high iPhone prices. Apple now charges more for many of its iPhones than it does for its entry level MacBook Air, which starts at $999. The colorful entry-level iPhone XR, which starts at $749, is the only new Apple phone to come in under the popular laptop's price. Cell carriers meanwhile have cut subsidies as well.

In a letter Apple shared with investors on Jan. 2, CEO Tim Cook pointed to an economic slowdown in China, along with "rising trade tensions with the United States." He also said the company struggled to make enough products to sell to customers, and when it did, a stronger US dollar effectively rose prices overseas.

Apple on Tuesday said it counted $84.3 billion in revenue, more than 4 percent from a year earlier. It wasn't much of a surprise considering the company issued a rare warning on Jan. 2 that it would miss its own sales forecasts as much as $10 billion.

"While it was disappointing to miss our revenue guidance, we manage Apple for the long term, and this quarter's results demonstrate that the underlying strength of our business runs deep and wide,"said Apple's CEO Tim Cook, in a statement Tuesday.

