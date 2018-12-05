Apple's delayed iPhone XR clear case is available this week

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

The iPhone XR may be Apple's current best-selling iPhone, but Apple's own protective case for it has been missing for weeks. That changes this week, as Apple's own iPhone XR clear case is headed to Apple Stores. The cases look to be arriving December 7 for delivery or pickup at Apple Stores.

Why was it not released at the iPhone XR launch in October? I have no idea. The price is lofty, too: $39. But it's nice that you can see your iPhone XR's colors through it. There are other iPhone XR cases you can buy, and many that are also clear. How does Apple's compare? I have no idea, since I haven't tried it yet, but I'll test one out soon.

For other iPhone XR case ideas, browse CNET's suggestions.