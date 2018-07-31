Apple's iPhone X keeps selling as Q3 services revenue soars

James Martin/CNET

People just kept scooping up Apple's iPhone X.

The company said on Tuesday it sold 41.3 million iPhones in its fiscal third quarter. That performance isn't bad for a gadget that's been on the market for roughly six months, though it missed the consensus estimate of 41.8 million units, according to Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein. By comparison, the company sold 41.03 million iPhones in the same quarter a year earlier.

"We're thrilled to report Apple's best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. He noted strong iPhones, services and wearables sales boosted results.

"We are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline," Cook said.

While iPhone unit sales weren't quite a blowout, Apple's forecast for fourth-quarter revenue topped analysts' expectations, as did its third-quarter sales and per-share earnings.

Apple shares climbed 2.2 percent to $194.44 in after-hours trading.

Cook has been pushing to expand Apple beyond the iPhone, but the company still gets most of its money from the popular smartphone. In the second quarter, it sold 52.2 million iPhones, which accounted for 62 percent of sales. (Services, Macs and iPads and "other products" like AirPods contributed to the rest of revenue). But Apple surprised almost everyone that quarter by reporting strong results despite fears that slowing demand for smartphone had finally caught up to the Cupertino, Calif., company.

When it comes to the fiscal third quarter, which covers the three months that ended June 30, Apple usually gets a pass. It's Apple's smallest in terms of contributing to annual sales, and by the time the period ends each June, Apple's newest iPhones are already nine months old. Case in point: the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were introduced in September 2017.

This time around, things were a little different because Apple started selling its flashiest, highest-end device -- the iPhone X -- about six weeks after the 8 and 8 Plus hit the market.

iPhone X demand

With the iPhone X, Apple redesigned its popular smartphone for the first time in three years, getting rid of the home button to expand the touchscreen and adding new Face ID technology. It touted the iPhone X as "the future" of mobile." Analysts predicted it would drive a "supercycle" that would reinvigorate excitement in the sluggish smartphone market, which has seen worldwide demand slip as people hold on to their devices longer. That didn't quite happen, but sales also haven't completely stalled, like some feared.

The iPhone X was Apple's best-selling device from the time it hit stores Nov. 3 through the end of the fiscal second quarter, even though it was the most expensive phone Apple's ever made. The 5.8-inch device starts at $999, or $300 more than the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 and $200 more than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.

Market watchers are now looking to the next iPhones. Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones in September, including the possibility for a model considerably larger than the iPhone X and another that's significantly less expensive.

"This quarter takes a back seat to the 'main event' which is all about the FY19 underlying iPhone demand picture and ramping services business," GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives noted.

For the fourth quarter, Apple projected revenue of $60 billion to $62 billion, above the $59.6 billion expected by analysts, according to a Yahoo Finance poll.

Everything else

In the recently ended third quarter, revenue climbed 17 percent to $53.3 billion. Analysts expected sales to total $52.3 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

Apple's net income increased to $11.5 billion, or $2.34 a share, from $8.7 billion, or $1.67 a share, a year ago. Wall Street anticipated earnings to rise to $2.18.

Because so many people have iPhones, Apple's services business -- which includes the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud -- has been growing dramatically over the past several quarters. Revenue from services operations jumped 31 percent to $9.5 billion, the second quarter in row with a 31 percent rise.

Mac unit sales slipped 13 percent from the previous year to 3.7 billion, while revenue declined 4.7 percent to $5.3 million. Apple has been facing unhappiness over its computer line, particularly the keyboards. In June, the company said it would replace sticky keyboards on all of its newer MacBooks and MacBook Pros. Then earlier this month, it introduced new computers that slightly improved the keyboard but didn't redesign it.

iPad unit sales, meanwhile, edged up 1.1 percent to 11.6 million, though revenue slid 4.6 percent to $4.7 billion. Apple's tablets have struggler over the past few years. The introduction of the pricier iPad Pro had temporarily revived the segment. Then Apple in March introduced a new, cheaper version of the iPad aimed at schools.

Apple doesn't break out results for its Apple Watch, AirPods or other gadgets but lumps them into "other." Revenue in that segment soared 37 percent from the previous year to $3.7 billion.

