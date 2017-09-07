Apple's iPhone event: Join us Sept. 12 for a live blog

Apple

Now, it's Apple's turn.

For the past eight months, we've watched a parade a flagship phone launches, from power players like Samsung with the Galaxy S8 to scrappy players like Motorola with its family of Moto phones. Premium phones with not-so-premium prices like the OnePlus 5 have also competed for our attention. Meanwhile, rumors about the next iPhone kept trickling out thanks to leakers and established publications alike.

Apple is set to cut through all the noise with the official unveiling of at least one new iPhone (and maybe more), as well as the rumored release of updates to the Apple Watch and Apple TV. You can catch up here for everything we expect to see.

The company will host its event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, California. The event starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET Tuesday, but CNET will open its live blog to comments an hour ahead of the event. CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Scott Stein, David Katzmaier and I will be there to bring you live news, photos and commentary.

Check out our live blog for Apple's Sept. 12 iPhone event.

If the rumors hold up, this will mark the first time in three years that Apple has made significant design changes to the iPhone. As you can expect, anticipation is sky high. Even the rumored names are all over the place, ranging from iPhone 8 to iPhone Edition.

Whether Apple can blow us away will go a long way toward keeping the company atop the mobile food chain. While Samsung sells more phones overall, Apple's iPhones generate the most profit in the industry.

We'll see if Apple can keep it up.

