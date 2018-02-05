Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Deliveries of Apple's smart speaker, the HomePod, are due to begin on Friday.

Despite the new competition, Google's voice assistant wants to make sure the Siri-powered HomePod enters the world in good spirits

In a video posted to Twitter by Mac Observer founder Dave Hamilton, Google Assistant is asked what it thinks about the HomePod.

I would have hoped for something like: "Who'd buy that overpriced, tawdry box? Only a fanboy with a serious self-image problem."

I was disappointed.

Instead, Google Assistant offered a warm welcome: "I'm excited for Siri to get her very own home."

Google Assistant offering up some HomePod love. pic.twitter.com/9lUEiRjDBZ — Dave Hamilton (@DaveHamilton) February 4, 2018

Wait, where has Siri been living all this time? Under an overpass in Cupertino, California? In Apple CEO Tim Cook's spare room?

"I want to find her a great housewarming gift," continued Google Assistant. "Maybe a puppy." What fun it would be if every time I said "hey, Siri" I could hear a little barking puppy in the background.

Google confirmed that this is, indeed, the current response. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether it appreciated Google's warm feelings.

Of course, even if you're committed to iOS but would still like to have Google Assistant on your iPhone, this is possible.

Perhaps you'd like to speak to each of them on a regular basis, to see how they feel about each other over time.

I just asked Siri what she thought of Google's assistant.

"I really couldn't say, Chris," she replied. Couldn't? Or wouldn't?

