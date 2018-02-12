You know something is durable when it takes a hacksaw for the iFixit team to tear it down.
Such was the case for the dissection of Apple's newly released HomePod, a voice-activated wireless speaker and a whole new product category for the gadget giant.
iFixit found all sorts of interesting little tidbits inside, once it finally got in: tweeters and conductive screw posts and a beefy subwoofer, oh my! You can click here for its detailed report.
But here's the gist: First, the device is "built like a tank. Durability shouldn't be an issue," iFixit said. And second, the team gave it a "repairability" score of 1 out of 10, with 10 the easiest to repair.
"Even though it looks like there ought to be a nondestructive way inside, we failed to decode it," the report concludes. "Without a repair manual, your odds of success are slim."
And now we all understand why the repair price for the HomePod is so steep: The device costs $350. Repairing it costs $279.
"This ain't easy, But if we got it wrong, by all means, share the magic procedure!" iFixit wrote.
The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.