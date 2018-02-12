Enlarge Image iFixit

You know something is durable when it takes a hacksaw for the iFixit team to tear it down.

Such was the case for the dissection of Apple's newly released HomePod, a voice-activated wireless speaker and a whole new product category for the gadget giant.

iFixit found all sorts of interesting little tidbits inside, once it finally got in: tweeters and conductive screw posts and a beefy subwoofer, oh my! You can click here for its detailed report.

But here's the gist: First, the device is "built like a tank. Durability shouldn't be an issue," iFixit said. And second, the team gave it a "repairability" score of 1 out of 10, with 10 the easiest to repair.

"Even though it looks like there ought to be a nondestructive way inside, we failed to decode it," the report concludes. "Without a repair manual, your odds of success are slim."

And now we all understand why the repair price for the HomePod is so steep: The device costs $350. Repairing it costs $279.

"This ain't easy, But if we got it wrong, by all means, share the magic procedure!" iFixit wrote.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.