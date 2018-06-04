CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's Home app is coming to MacOS Mojave so you can control your smart home from your Mac

With MacOS Mojave, you'll be able to control your smart home devices straight from your Mac.

The Home app is coming to the Mac.

At WWDC 2018 Monday, Apple announced MacOS Mojave. With the new software, we're getting the Home app on Mac. That plus the Siri functionality means you can view, manage and control your smart home straight from your Mac.

Previously this functionality was limited to iOS devices -- the iPhone, the iPad and the iPod Touch. Now, with Mojave, HomeKit customers should be able to enlist their Mac as a way of managing their smart home devices.

HomeKit is Apple's Siri-powered smart home platform. It's the software that allows third-party devices to be controlled via Siri commands. Currently, the integrations include commands like, "Siri, set my thermostat to 68 degrees" and "Siri, lock my front door." 

This is a developing story. Check out what else is happening at WWDC 2018

